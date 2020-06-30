STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam bans use of spiked bits on horses

Spiked bits are devices that are often fitted into the mouths of horses to control them through pain.

Published: 30th June 2020 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Horse

Image used for representational purpose only

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has banned the use of spiked bits – harnesses or yokes with spikes, knobs or projections or any sharp tackle or equipment – to control animals.

The state’s Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department issued an order to all district veterinary officers directing them to ensure that the spiked bits are not used by anyone to control animals.

The order was issued based on a complaint by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, India (PETA-India).

The PETA-India had pointed out the rampant use of spiked (or “thorn”) bits – devices with metal spikes sticking out – to control horses throughout Assam although these were banned under Rule 8 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Draught and Pack Animals Rules, 1965.

The population of horses and ponies in Assam is estimated to be 0.13 lakh, according to the 20th Livestock Census 2019 conducted by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The PETA-India said the spiked bits used to control horses could sink more than a centimetre deep into their mouths thereby ripping their lips and tongues and causing extreme pain, bloody wounds, immense psychological trauma, and lifelong damage.

“These illegal torture devices lacerate horses’ mouths and leave them with tremendous pain and the weapons don’t belong at joyous occasions like weddings or anywhere else,” PETA India senior legal counsel Swati Sumbly said.

“We are grateful that the Assam government is calling for a crackdown on the use of these harmful spiked bits and PETA-India is ready to lend a hand to help enforce the law if needed,” Sumbly said.

Based on the results of a multi-state survey of government efforts to enforce India’s ban on using spiked bits on horses, the PETA-India had in December last year launched a nationwide campaign, aimed at helping the police enforce the ban.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh issued orders mandating the enforcement of the prohibition.

“The PETA-India is campaigning not only for the police to search for and confiscate the illegally-used devices but also for laws to be introduced to include a ban on the manufacture and sale of spiked bits, a loophole that needs to be closed,” the PETA-India said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Spiked bits horses animal cruelty
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp