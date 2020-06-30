STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam flood toll rises to 27, over 14.93 lakh affected

Almost all major rivers including Brahmaputra, Burhi Dihing, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili and Puthimari were in a spate, flowing above danger level, the ASDMA said.

Published: 30th June 2020 07:39 PM

The floodwater breached river embankments and damaged bridges and roads.

The floodwater breached river embankments and damaged bridges and roads. (Photo | Parikhit Saikia)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Three more people died as the flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim.

The deaths were reported from Barpeta and Dibrugarh districts. With these, the death toll rose to 27. Twenty-three others were killed in landslides earlier.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 14.93 lakh people were affected in 2,235 villages and localities across 23 districts. Standing crop was affected in areas of over 75,700 hectares. The deluge was triggered by the monsoon rains.

Almost all major rivers including Brahmaputra, Burhi Dihing, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili and Puthimari were in a spate, flowing above danger level, the ASDMA said.

The authorities set up 265 relief camps in 21 districts where 25,461 people were taking shelter.

The floodwater breached river embankments and damaged bridges and roads. The Upper Assam town of Dibrugarh has been under floodwater for the past five days. At Guijan in neighbouring Tinsukia district, families were shifted to safer locations.

The Kaziranga National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary were partially inundated. Fourteen animals – one rhino and 13 hog deer – died due to various reasons including flood and vehicle hits in Kaziranga. A national highway passes beside the park, famous for its one-horned rhinos. Ace sprinter Hima Das on Tuesday appealed to people to be careful while driving along the highway.

“I urge everyone to drive slow while crossing Kaziranga. Due to heavy rainfall, animals are coming out of the forest area, so let’s be proactive while driving and ensure their safety in crossing road. Great work @assampolice and Forest officials,” she tweeted.

The flood last year had submerged the entire park.

