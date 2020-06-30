Border issues shouldn’t affect ties: Nepal Foreign Minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli accused New Delhi of trying to topple his government, its Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said border issues should not affect other dynamics of India-Nepal ties.

“The government is concerned about multifaceted relations with India and one particular issue that revolves around the boundary dispute should not impact the overall status of Nepal’s relations with India,” he was quoted as saying at a meeting of the National Assembly of the Nepal Parliament.

The statement comes a day after Oli accused New Delhi of trying to topple his government following its decision to include the areas of Lipulekh, Limiyadhura and Kalapani in its new map after a constitutional amendment.

“No one should spread bitterness, all stakeholders must contribute in building a positive tone. I appeal to all stakeholders to make positive contributions to bilateral ties,” Gyawali was quoted as saying.