Economic activities to be increased while taking precautions: PM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that economic activities in the country will be increased further while observing all precautions to combat the coronavirus crisis.

In his address to the nation, Modi said that as India enters into 'Unlock Two' more economic activities will be allowed.

However, he cautioned against laxity in ensuring precautions against the deadly virus.

He further said that schemes focused on agriculture, economically weaker sections of society and rural areas will aid in employment-generating during the monsoon and thereafter.

Besides, he pointed out, the country will continue with its efforts for import substitution and will become even more 'Vocal for Local'.