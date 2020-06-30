STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kanpur homemaker accuses six family members of domestic violence, violation of COVID protocol

The cops were in for a surprise when they found out that the woman had also mentioned in her complaint that her in-laws violated the COVID protocol while tormenting her.

Deepika claimed in her complaint that all of the family members gave her life threats and when she objected, they all thrashed her with a cane.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a curious case of the use of the epidemic act against her in-laws, a homemaker in Kanpur lodged a police complaint against her mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law, her husband and her two children accusing all of assault, insult and criminal intimidation on Tuesday.

The cops were in for a surprise when they found out that the woman had also mentioned in her complaint that her in-laws violated the COVID protocol while tormenting her, neither did they follow the social distancing norm, nor did they have the masks on their faces during the assault, causing the risk of COVID-19.

A case, the first of its kind, was registered against her in-laws under the relevant sections pertaining to domestic violence and also the Epidemic Act in Juhi police station.

On the other hand, her in-laws have registered a case against her accusing her of threatening them.

According to police sources, Basanti Nagar resident Deepika Gupta under Juhi police station area approached the local cops alleging that her in-laws were putting pressure on her to withdraw the case of dowry harassment which she had lodged a few months back against them.

She allegedly claimed that when her husband used to back her, he was also intimidated by his family. As per Deepika’s complaint, on June 27, when she was in her room, her in-laws including the mother-in-law Reeta Gupta, father-in-law Anil Gupta, sister-in-law Ekta Srivastava, her husband Satya Prakash, their children Aditya and Saumya, all barged in her room and pressured her to withdraw the case of dowry harassment.

Deepika claimed in her complaint that all of them threatened her life and when she objected, they all thrashed her with a cane.

Not only did they violate the norm by not maintaining social distancing, but also by not wearing masks. According to police sources, Juhi police station incharge, Santosh Yadav lodged the case under sections of domestic violence and also Epidemic Act and the probe was on into the case.

