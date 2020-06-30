STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nagaland CM breaks silence on Guv letter, says law and order situation vastly improved

Governor Ravi had written the unrestrained depredations by over half a dozen organized armed gangs, brazenly running their so-called “governments” created a crisis of confidence in the system.

Published: 30th June 2020 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Breaking his silence after Governor RN Ravi’s stinging letter to him, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio claimed the law and order situation in the state vastly improved compared to the years preceding the Centre’s signing of ceasefire agreements with the insurgents in the 1960s and 1990s.

To prove a point, Rio told journalists that Nagaland was awarded the “Best Performing Small State in Law and Order” in 2018 and 2019 by The India Today Group State of the States survey. He said the award was testimony to the state’s improved law and order situation.

The CM said after the letter was written on June 16, the state Cabinet held a meeting at the Raj Bhawan on June 19 where the Governor read the letter in front of everyone. He said Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, who is also the state’s Home Minister, had briefed Ravi on the law and order scenario.

In the letter that got leaked on the social media, Ravi had said the unrestrained depredations by over half a dozen organized armed gangs, brazenly running their so-called “governments” and challenging the legitimacy of the state government without any resistance from the state law and order machinery, created a crisis of confidence in the system.

“Law-abiding citizens, be they daily wage earners, petty vendors, businessmen, shop-keepers, owners of restaurants, road construction companies, entrepreneurs or government servants, are made miserable by rampant extortions and violence by the armed gangs. The state government development departments are under duress to give regular ransom to the armed gangs. ‘Town Commands’ of these gangs keep the people in towns and its neighbourhood terrorised,” Ravi, who is also the interlocutor in Naga peace talks, had written.

Subsequently, major insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim or NSCN-IM issued a statement to the media asserting that it does not extort people but levies “legitimate taxes” on them. The outfit had also asserted that it was a “legitimate organisation”.

The Working Committee, Naga National Political Groups, which is a conglomerate of other rebel groups, had also denied its involvement in any extortion activities.

It, however, admitted: “From the inception of our struggle, nominal contribution to the cause has been mandatory. The question of extortion, therefore, does not arise”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nagaland R N Ravi Neiphiu Rio Nagaland lawand order
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp