Pakistan repeatedly trying to send terrorists from launching pads: Jammu and Kashmir DGP

DGP Singh continued saying that the anti-terrorist operations are also taking place in Kashmir following which 48 terrorists have been killed so far this month.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

POONCH: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that Pakistan is repeatedly trying to send terrorists from their launching pads, but many such attempts have been foiled earlier and will be thwarted in future too.

"Pakistan is repeatedly trying to send terrorists from their launching pads, but many such attempts have been foiled earlier and will be thwarted in future too. Today a review will be taken about the internal security arrangements here along with the situation at the border and our infiltration grid," said Singh.

"I am happy to receive the reports given by our officers from the field stating that our security grid is working strongly at the border as well as in the internal areas," he added.

ALSO READ: Five terrorists killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag in last 24 hours

DGP Singh continued saying that the anti-terrorist operations are also taking place in Kashmir following which 48 terrorists have been killed so far this month.

"During this year nearly 128 terrorists have been killed including a major number of terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen. Around 70 of them belong to Hizbul Mujahideen, around 20 belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad while around 20 belong to Lashkar-e-Taiba," said Singh.

"South Kashmir which became a hub for terrorists...the number of terrorists have been declined there very quickly. In fact, the youth who used to get provoked by them has also decreased. We helped such children and their families. Currently out of the new terrorists, only 24 are active even the infiltration grid is working very strongly," he added.

Earlier today, DGP Singh informed that two terrorists who killed a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and a five-year-old boy three days back at Bijbehara have been eliminated.

Singh said that terrorists were killed in an encounter at Anantnag's Waghama Bijbehara area in the Union Territory.

