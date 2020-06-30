Recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in India nearing 60 per cent

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the country is fast approaching 60 per cent, with the Union Health Ministry attributing it to collective and focussed efforts of the Centre and states for containment and management of the pandemic.

As on date, there are 1,19,696 more recovered patients than COVID-19 active cases.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,15,125, while 3,34,821 patients have been cured/discharged. A total of 13,099 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

"This has resulted in the recovery rate amongst COVID-19 patients further improving to 59.07 per cent," it said on Tuesday.

The number of diagnostic labs is continuously increasing and India now has 1,049 labs dedicated to COVID-19.

These include 761 labs in the government sector and 288 private labs.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 86,08,654 samples have been tested up to June 29 with 2,10,292 samples tested on Monday.