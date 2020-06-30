STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Schools entitled to collect tuition fee 'irrespective of offering online classes': Punjab and Haryana HC

The school managements have been asked to work out their actual expenditure incurred under the annual charges for the period the school remained closed.

Published: 30th June 2020 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday allowed private schools to collect tuition fee "irrespective of offering online classes" to students during the coronavirus lockdown period.
Justice Nirmaljit Kaur also allowed schools to collect admission fee.

The ruling came on a bunch of petitions filed by the Independent Schools'' Association, Punjab Schools Welfare Association, the Recognised and Affiliated School Association and other against the state of Punjab.

“All schools irrespective of whether they offered online classes during the lockdown period or not, are entitled to collect the tuition fee,” the court said.

However, they will continue to endeavour and impart online/ distance learning so that education is not adversely impacted due to the present or future lockdowns imposed due to COVID-19, the HC observed.

According to the order, the parents who are unable to pay the school fee can submit their application with necessary proof about their financial status, which shall be looked into by the school authority and after looking into it sympathetically, give concession or exempt the entire fee, as the case may be.

“In case the parent is still aggrieved, in any manner, with an adverse decision by the school on his application, he may approach the regulatory body, so constituted under Section 7 of the Punjab Regulation of fee of Un-aided Educational Institutions Act, 2016,” the order said.

“No parent shall misuse the concession by laying a false claim”, as per the order.

The school managements have been asked to work out their actual expenditure incurred under the annual charges for the period the school remained closed.

“The school management of each school shall work out their actual expenditure incurred under the annual charges for the period the school remained closed and recover only such genuine expenditure incurred by them, including actual transport charges and actual building charges, but shall not recover any charge for this period for any activity or facility towards which no expenditure was incurred,” the order said.

However, the schools have been restrained from increasing the fee for 2020-21 and they will adopt the same fee structure as of 2019- 20.

“In case any school is facing a financial crunch for not having charged the increased fee for the year 2020-21, may move a representation to the district education officer along with its proof of the same, who shall look into it and pass appropriate orders within three weeks of the receipt of such an application,” as per order.

The High Court in its May 22 interim order had allowed private schools to charge 70 per cent fee from students for 2020-21.

This order had come on a petition of the Independent Schools'' Association which had challenged the state government''s directions to allow schools to collect only tuition fee during the lockdown period, barring transportation, building and other charges.

Later, the parents had held protests at several places in Punjab demanding that they should not be charged for the period when children were at home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab and Haryana HC Punjab Schools Punjab School fees Haryana School fees Haryana Schools
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp