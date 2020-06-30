‘Terrorists may infiltrate via Nepal border’

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Special Branch of Bihar Police has sounded an alert that several Taliban and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, trained by Pakistan’s ISI, could infiltrate into India through the Indo-Nepal border in the next two weeks.

The Superintendent of Police in the North Bihar districts claimed that 20-25 trained cadres of JeM and Taliban may to enter the country through the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, while another five to

six terrorists owing allegiance to the terror groups may attempt to infiltrate through porous Indo-Nepal border.

Sounding alert, the Special Branch issued a letter, dated June 22, to the IGs, DIGs and SPs of the districts which share borders with Nepal. The letter mentioned that the terrorists have been “tasked” to target senior political leaders.

SSB Patna frontier IG Sanjay Kumar, however, said no as such alert had been received by his department.