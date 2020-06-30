STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two policemen on patrol duty found dead in Haryana's Sonipat district

Some soda and water bottles were recovered from near the crime scene, a police official in Sonipat said.

Published: 30th June 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational image

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Two policemen, who were on patrol duty, were found dead in Haryana's Sonipat district on Tuesday, police said.

Their bodies were found on the Gohana-Jind road near Butana in the district, they said.

The cops have been identified as constable Ravinder and Special Police Officer (SPO) Kaptan Singh. The duo was posted at Butana police post. They were found dead approximately 500 meters away from the police post.

They went for patrolling on a motorcycle at midnight. They might have been attacked while questioning some people who were roaming during curfew hours.

Night curfew is  being enforced in the state as part of the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Some unidentified persons used sharp-edged weapons to kill both of them,’’ said an official.

Additional DGP Sandeep Khirwar, (Rohtak Range) and Superintendent of Police of Sonipat Jashandeep Singh Randhawa had reached the spot in the morning.

Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava said,  "To solve this case, we have formed eight police teams. The accused will be nabbed soon. Some anti-social elements committed the crime.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sonipat Haryana crime
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp