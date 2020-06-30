Two policemen on patrol duty found dead in Haryana's Sonipat district

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Two policemen, who were on patrol duty, were found dead in Haryana's Sonipat district on Tuesday, police said.

Their bodies were found on the Gohana-Jind road near Butana in the district, they said.

The cops have been identified as constable Ravinder and Special Police Officer (SPO) Kaptan Singh. The duo was posted at Butana police post. They were found dead approximately 500 meters away from the police post.

They went for patrolling on a motorcycle at midnight. They might have been attacked while questioning some people who were roaming during curfew hours.

Night curfew is being enforced in the state as part of the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Some unidentified persons used sharp-edged weapons to kill both of them,’’ said an official.

Additional DGP Sandeep Khirwar, (Rohtak Range) and Superintendent of Police of Sonipat Jashandeep Singh Randhawa had reached the spot in the morning.

Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava said, "To solve this case, we have formed eight police teams. The accused will be nabbed soon. Some anti-social elements committed the crime.’’