With 56 COVID-19 cases in a single day, curfew imposed in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Following the blast of COVID-19 cases over the last few days, curfew has been imposed for three days in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

With Morena - bordered by Rajasthan, reporting asudden rise in cases over the last ten days, including 56 in a single day on Monday, the district collector Priyanka Das ordered imposition of three days curfew in the district.

“Only essential services, including milk, vegetables, banks, petrol pumps and emergency medical services will be allowed. There will be total curfew and the cops will act strictly against all those violating the curfew, social distancing norms as well as not wearing face masks/covers,” the Morena district collector announced.

Importantly, over the last 10 days, Morena district has reported 248 cases and two deaths. With Morena being a major commercial centre, particularly for people from adjoining Rajasthan, the sudden spread of the disease is largely being attributed to the frenzied buying during the marriage season.

Schools closed in MP till July 31

The state government, meanwhile, ordered the closure of all government and private schools till July 31, 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the state government had ordered the closure of all schools till June 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, as per the state bulletin, as many as 184 new cases of the killer viral infection were reported across the state over the last 24 hours, including 49 in Indore and 24 in Bhopal, thus taking the total positive cases reported so far in the state to 13,370.

Seven deaths were also reported over the past 24 hours, including four in Indore, thus taking the total COVID-19 death-count in the state to 564.

Also, 115 patients recovered during past 24 hours meaning that 10,199 patients have defeated the killer infection so far in the state.

Presently, 2607 active patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the state.