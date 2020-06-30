STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

With 56 COVID-19 cases in a single day, curfew imposed in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh

All schools in MP to remain shut till July 31, 184 more cases take state’s total COVID-19 count to 13,370.

Published: 30th June 2020 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor collecting sample for COVID-19 test.

A doctor collecting sample for COVID-19 test. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Following the blast of COVID-19 cases over the last few days, curfew has been imposed for three days in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

With Morena - bordered by Rajasthan, reporting asudden rise in cases over the last ten days, including 56 in a single day on Monday, the district collector Priyanka Das ordered imposition of three days curfew in the district.

“Only essential services, including milk, vegetables, banks, petrol pumps and emergency medical services will be allowed. There will be total curfew and the cops will act strictly against all those violating the curfew, social distancing norms as well as not wearing face masks/covers,” the Morena district collector announced.

Importantly, over the last 10 days, Morena district has reported 248 cases and two deaths. With Morena being a major commercial centre, particularly for people from adjoining Rajasthan, the sudden spread of the disease is largely being attributed to the frenzied buying during the marriage season.

Schools closed in MP till July 31

The state government, meanwhile, ordered the closure of all government and private schools till July 31, 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the state government had ordered the closure of all schools till June 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, as per the state bulletin, as many as 184 new cases of the killer viral infection were reported across the state over the last 24 hours, including 49 in Indore and 24 in Bhopal, thus taking the total positive cases reported so far in the state to 13,370.

Seven deaths were also reported over the past 24 hours, including four in Indore, thus taking the total COVID-19 death-count in the state to 564.

Also, 115 patients recovered during past 24 hours meaning that 10,199 patients have defeated the killer infection so far in the state.

Presently, 2607 active patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh COVID 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp