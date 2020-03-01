108 people under watch for coronavirus in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: As many as 108 passengers, who returned from coronavirus-affected countries after January 15 have been placed under home quarantine till date.

The State Surveillance System, developed by the government health society under the integrated disease surveillance programme identified them after the WHO declared the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic as Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

According to the official press release, issued on Saturday, isolation wards have been created in the state and high alert is being maintained at many transit points especially in seven districts of North Bihar, which are near the Nepal border.

Sanjay Kumar, principal secretary of the state health department said that all the 38 districts have been allocated nine medical college and hospitals for isolation and sample collection of suspected cases.

Meanwhile, the central team arrived in Bihar on Saturday to co-ordinate for preparedness of COVID-19 management in the state.