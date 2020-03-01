Anti-CAA protest site cleared in Aligarh's Jeevangarh area

By IANS

ALIGARH: The Aligarh administration, on Saturday, managed to get anti-CAA protesters to vacate the Quarsi bypass Anoop Shahar Road in Jeevangarh area.

The protesters had blocked the road since the past one week, a day after violence broke out between them and the police, leaving eight persons injured.

Though the tents and barricades were removed from the road and the women protesters had also cleared the way, they reassembled at the site.

Later, all the protesters were convinced by their local community leaders to vacate the area and they themselves cleared the road.

District Magistrate, Chandra Bhushan Singh said the protesters wanted to give a memorandum, with some local demands, including assurance of no harassment if they end the protest and financial help to the person injured in the violence on Sunday night.

He said that the administration will look into their demands.

Aligarh SSP, Muniraj G, said police will not allow anyone to disturb the city's law and order.

Meanwhile, internet services have been restored in Aligarh after almost a week.