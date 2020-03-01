Army introduces smart classrooms in a government-run school in JK's Reasi

By PTI

JAMMU: The Army has set up smart classrooms in a higher secondary school in Bagga village of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi under its Operation Goodwill initiative, a Defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

The school was identified for renovation and technology-aided learning as part of the Army's effort to revive education standard in the far-flung areas, he said.

The spokesperson said the initiative include a complete renovation of two classrooms into smart classrooms, improvement of aesthetic layout of the school, procurement of books, stationery and a printer.

The inauguration event of the renovated school on Sunday was attended by Army officials, the principal, teachers and students, the spokesperson said adding a total of 268 students and locals attended the event.