BJP office-bearer wants Ghazipur to be made Gaadhipuri

The official website of the district administration of Ghazipur states that the word Ghazipur does not figure in ancient Indian history but according to some historians King Gaadhi was from this place

By PTI

LUCKNOW: An office-bearer of the Uttar Pradesh unit of BJP has sought to change the name of Ghazipur district (in eastern UP) to Gaadhipuri.

UP BJP media co-convenor Navin Srivastava recently submitted a letter in this regard to the state's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Speaking to PTI, Srivastava said, "In ancient times, Gaadhipuri was the capital of King Gaadhi, the father of Maharshi Vishwamitra. Gaadhipuri had a glorious past. Later, the name of the city was changed after Ghazi - one of the commanders of Muslim invader Muhammad bin Tuglaq." "I have been making efforts to restore the ancient glory of this place.

In this context, I met UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and had submitted to him a letter in this regard," he added.

Srivastava also claimed that whenever any senior BJP leader comes to Ghazipur, party workers welcome them saying 'Raja Gaadhi ki nagri mein aapkaa swagat hai (King Gaadhi's city welcomes you)'.

According to the official website of the district administration of Ghazipur, it states that the word Ghazipur does not figure in ancient Indian history but according to some historians King Gaadhi was from this place.

The website further states that during ancient times, the place was covered with dense forests and many ashrams were situated including Yamdagni (father of Parasuram) Ashram, Parasuram Ashram, Madan Van, etc.

Chinese traveller Huan Tsang mentions this locality as Chanchu meaning the soil of battlefields which is signified by many important battles fought here, the website stated.

Reacting to the move made by the BJP office-bearer, convenor of UP Congress (media department) Lalan Kumar told PTI, "The Yogi Adityanath government is going to complete three years in office later this month.

They have not done any work and hence draw solace by changing names of various places.

" "The real problems of the youth, students, farmers are being conveniently ignored.

The public of the state is watching all these very carefully and will give an appropriate answer in 2022," he added.

Adityanath has been an unsuccessful chief minister and BJP is always engaged in diverting people's attention from real issues, Kumar added.

