Former CRPF Jawan with gun tries to enter Amit Shah rally in Kolkata, held

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A former Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan with gun was held at Shahid Minar on Sunday when he was entering the venue where Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally.

The man, identified as Jadu Nandi from Durgapur, was taken to the nearby police station after a revolver was spotted tucked in his waist when he was being frisked. The man identified himself as a BJP supporter, said police.

However, the man was released after he produced the license which was issued for the firearm he was carrying.

ALSO READ: BJP workers raise 'goli maro...' slogan en route to Amit Shah's Kolkata rally

The police said the incident took place before Shah arrived at the venue. "Nandi was in the queue of the BJP supporters who were going through searches by Kolkata police personnel. When we frisked him manually, we found the gun. He was promptly whisked away to a police station," said an officer of Kolkata police.

Heavy security arrangement was made in and around Shahid Minar and policemen were searching the party supporters at all the entry points. "We cannot allow anyone to enter a high-security zone even with a licensed gun," said the officer.