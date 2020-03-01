Home Nation

Opposition parties, groups oppose delimitation exercise in Assam

While opposition parties believe exercise will create “complications” given that the entire process of NRC is yet to be completed, some groups questioned its timing in the light of assembly polls.

Published: 01st March 2020 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. (File | PTI)

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Centre’s move to carry out an exercise for delimitation of constituencies in Assam – besides Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur – has met with opposition.

While the opposition parties in Assam believe the exercise will create “complications” given that the entire process of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is yet to be completed, some groups questioned the timing of it in the light of Assembly elections due early next year.

More than a decade ago, the delimitation exercise was stalled in Assam following opposition by then Congress government and some groups which had insisted on the NRC’s updation first.

Two days ago, the Law Ministry in an order had said, “It appears the circumstances that led to the deferring of the delimitation exercise” in Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland “have ceased to exist and the delimitation of the constituencies as envisaged under the Delimitation Act, 2002 could be carried out now”.

But the Congress said the situation was no different today.

“The delimitation exercise will surely create complications as the entire NRC process is yet to be complicated. We all know many Indians were left out of the process while there are allegations of foreigners’ being included in the list,” Congress leader Debabrata Saikia said.

Minority-based All India United Democratic Front said it would soon discuss the matter.

“We suspect that the ruling parties are trying to gain some political advantage ahead of Assembly elections through this exercise,” party spokesman Aminul Islam said.

The Prabajan Virodhi Manch, a group fighting against illegal migration, also expressed opposition.

“A delimitation exercise restores parity or equality between constituencies by either increasing the number of constituencies or re-drawing the boundaries the existing constituencies by keeping the total number of constituencies intact. In either situation, particularly in Assam, the indigenous will stand to lose as the indigenous dominated constituencies in Middle and Upper Assam have less than half the population/the number of voters than in the migrant dominated constituencies,” advocate Upamanyu Hazarika of the Manch said.

He added: “The exercise being undertaken prior to 2021 elections shows that the BJP-AGP alliance is not confident of retaining the indigenous vote which it got in the earlier election and therefore, reduce the number of seats where the indigenous are in a majority, which will correspondingly reduce the political clout of the indigenous”.

The Asom Jatiatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad, however, said, “We will welcome it if it leads to an increase of constituencies”. At the same time, it asked the BJP not to try to take any advantage out of it.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam delimitation NRC updation
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp