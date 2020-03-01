Shiv Sena denies proposal of granting reservation to Muslims in Maharashtra

By IANS

MUMBAI: After Vishwa Hindu Parishad raised concerns over the reports that Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is planning to give reservation to Muslims, Shiv Sena on Sunday denied any such proposal for the same.

Shiv Sena's denial came in response to Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) remarks on the issue.

VHP had tweeted, "News of Maharashtra government's decision to grant religion-based reservation to Muslims is worrisome. The appeasement of Muslims should not be done by a government led by Shiv Sena. This is the Hindu society's expectation."

Earlier, Maharashtra's Minority Affairs Minister, Nawab Malik on February 28 announced that a law will be made to give reservation to Muslims in educational institutions in the state.

"High Court had given its nod to give five per cent reservation to Muslims in government educational institutions. The last government did not take any action on it. So we have announced that we will implement the High Court's order in the form of law as soon as possible," Malik said.

"We have announced that as per the High Court's order we will give reservation to the Muslim community in education soon by making a law," added Malik.