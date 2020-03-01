Two injured as old residential structure collapses in Pune

By PTI

PUNE: Two persons, including a 70-year-old woman, were injured after an old dilapidated residential structure collapsed at Budhwar Peth in Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday morning, a fire brigade official said.

The mishap took place around 7.15 am when nearly 75 per cent portion of the 90 to 100 years' old Singhaliya wada collapsed, Pune civic body's fire brigade official Pradeep Khedekar said.

Wada is an old cluster of houses with many rooms.

"As soon as we got a call, a team of fire brigade officials reached the spot and found out that two members of a family living on the first floor were trapped under the debris," Khedekar said.

The victims - Gangubai Kalyani (70) and Vinayak Kalyani (48) - were pulled out of the debris and rushed to a hospital, he said.

Except for the two victims, no one else was residing in the wada, which is quite old and in a dilapidated condition, the official said.

"Work is on to clear the debris," he added.