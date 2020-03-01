Uttarakhand government to provide women with device to alert police during danger

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In an attempt to boost the security of women in Uttarakhand, the state government has decided to provide distribution of a device which will enable women to send an alert in case of an emergency.

The devices have been manufactured by a Bengaluru-based IT company and it costs Rs 3000 which government plans to bring down to Rs 500.

Rekha Arya, women and child development minister of Uttarakhand said, "We have distributed these devices in January 2020 and have got a good response. In one case, the police responded within 25 seconds for help. I hope this will prove a milestone for women security in the state."

On January 24, 2020, on National Girl Child Day, in a one of its kind initiative in the country, 300 girls in six districts were given panic buttons, which can be worn as bracelets, necklace, rings.

In the first phase, girls in Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Tehri, Haridwar and Dehradun will be given the devices.

The device sends messages to police when pressed and it can also alert women helpline, the control room of state police within 30 seconds.

The button will be connected to an android mobile application with the cell phone of the person.

The device and mobile application will form an integrated system which will save 10 phone numbers including 181, woman helpline number and a number of local police station along with an email of the woman helpline of the state.

The tone of the message sent through the distressed female's phone will have a unique and different tone so that the people and police can recognize the emergency and respond within no time.

Latest National Crime Record Bureau report released in October 2019 revealed a 22% rise in crime against women in the hill state.

According to the report, the number of registered cases of crime against women has increased to 1,944 in 2017 from 1,588 cases in 2016. While in 2015, there were 1465 crime cases committed against women in the hill state. Of the total crimes committed against women, 435 cases of assault topped the charts followed by rape (374), kidnapping (371). Dowry deaths (60) and acid attacks (3) were other major crimes registered against women in 2017.

Of the total incidents of rape, 160 survivors were minors. In 80% of rapes, the offenders were known to the victims.