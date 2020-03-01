Home Nation

'You're lying': Anurag Thakur denies raising 'Desh ke ghaddaron ko...' slogan

Thakur stated that people should first enhance their knowledge as half knowledge is dangerous.

MoS for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur addresses a presser during an interactive session organised by Income Tax department in Chandigarh Sunday.

MoS for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur addresses a presser during an interactive session organised by Income Tax department in Chandigarh Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur on Sunday refuted the claims that he had raised slogan "Desh ke ghaddaron ko..." during the assembly elections and said that people should first enhance their knowledge as half knowledge is dangerous.

When reporters said that he had raised 'desh ke ghaddaron ko...' slogan during Delhi elections, Anurag Thakur said: "You are lying. You people should first enhance your knowledge. Half knowledge is dangerous. The matter is sub judice so I'm not commenting further."

Thakur held a meeting with businessmen, representatives of industry, chartered accountants and tax officials at a dialogue ceremony organized by CII in Chandigarh earlier today and addressed the media persons here, according to the Office of the Minister of State for Finance

During the meeting, he invited their suggestions and feedback on various economic policies and subjects and presented the government's side as well.

ALSO READ: BJP workers raise 'goli maro...' slogan en route to Amit Shah's Kolkata rally

"This is an attempt by the Modi government that we reach the entrepreneurs and traders, solve their issues. As our tax base has increased, there has been an increase in the number of individuals taxpayers and not only this, tax collection has also increased. There have been more than Rs 1 lakh crore tax collections in the last four months," said Thakur.

"The economy is constantly improving. We also announced the corporate tax rate cut in Goa. The most attractive tax rate worldwide is to pay only 15 per cent tax for new manufacturing units instead of 30 per cent. This will lead to new manufacturing units, employment will increase, country's income will increase and what we envision to create a $ 5 trillion economy and the goal we have set, we will achieve it by 2025," he added.

The Union Minister added that the Centre is going to bring "Vivaad Se Vishwaas Scheme" and it will be for direct taxes. The individual taxpayer or corporate taxpayer who think that he has to end his old lawsuit and disputes will have to submit tax before March 31. He doesn't have to give any penalty or fine, he added.

"Several agencies including IMF and economic survey they have asserted that India is bound to grow in the financial year 2020-21 @6 per cent to 6.5 per cent that clearly indicates that the world has confidence in India and Indian economy. Modi government is taking all the steps in that direction from banking to the taxation departments to attract the new investments. If you look at the FDI inflow into the country, in the last five years we have received more FDI than UPA's 10 years of rule," said Thakur.

Speaking about the violence that recently erupted in the North- East parts of Delhi, Thakur stated that strict action should be taken against those who instigated or were involved in Delhi violence. 

