Home Nation

Bhim Army, SBSP to contest 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections together

Chandrashekhar Azad met SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar at his guest house and the two decided to contest the 2022 UP Assembly elections.

Published: 02nd March 2020 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad is putting his Lucknow visit to good use even if he has been prevented from participating in the anti-CAA protests at the Clock Tower.

Chandrashekhar met Om Prakash Rajbhar, President of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), at his guest house on Monday and the two decided to contest the 2022 Assembly elections as part of a larger alliance called Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.

"All Dalits, OBCs and minorities will come together in this Morcha and we will work towards defeating the BJP," Rajbhar told reporters after the meeting.

Rajbhar had snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party when he was dismissed from the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh after the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar visited the Ravidas temple in Lucknow where he offered prayers to the Dalit saint and then met Dalit students living in a dilapidated hostel in the campus.

Chandrashekhar was taken to the temple in tight security.

A Bhim Army volunteer said that the police accompanied him only to ensure that he does not participate in any anti-CAA protest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh elections UP elections UP elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 SBSP Bhim Army
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp