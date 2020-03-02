Home Nation

Bihar elections: Nitish Kumar has no room for alliance experiments 

In the face of an apparent resurgence of the famed “MY (Muslim-Yadav)” social engineering of the RJD, the JD(U) is likely to stick to the NDA alliance for the October-November polls.

Published: 02nd March 2020 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during state level party workers meeting on preparation for the Legislative Assembly polls in Patna Sunday March 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With options exhausted, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is least likely to take a fresh political gamble in the run-up to the state Assembly elections.

In the face of an apparent resurgence of the famed “MY (Muslim-Yadav)” social engineering of the RJD, the JD(U) is likely to stick to the NDA alliance for the October-November polls.

Kumar, incidentally, has in the past taken a few political gambles to earn the reputation of an unpredictable politician.

“The JD (U) needs the BJP more than ever in the upcoming elections. Delhi has shown the writing on the wall of the revival of the tactical voting of the Muslims. This will be more strategic since the Muslim electorate is spread across the state, and the JD(U) may struggle to get support from the minority community,” said a senior BJP functionary.

With the “MY” social engineering, which was a potent RJD support base in the heydays of the Lalu Prasad rule in the state, showing signs of revival, the incumbent chief minister may not have an easy election to win in the state.

Coupled with the economic slowdown blunting the appeal of the BJP in the state elections, Kumar may have to face up with the sharp caste identity politics in Bihar. 

ALSO READ | Tejashwi dares Nitish to adopt anti-CAA resolution as Opposition mock poor turnout at Bihar CM's rally

“The RJD-Congress combine along with a few smaller parties will have a solid 30 per cent support base as a starter in the elections, and if they could build on the narrative in the state against the NDA then the chief minister will have to fall back on the BJP to polarize the upper castes more fiercely,” added the BJP functionary.

Kumar had left the NDA following the nomination of Narendra Modi as the Prime Ministerial candidate before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

He had later allied with the RJD and Congress for the Assembly polls in 2015.

The RJD had managed 80 seats in the polls.

“Unlike UP, where the BJP was able to make inroads in the Yadav and OBC vote space, the RJD continues to enjoy the support of the backward caste. With Bihar being the state of sharp caste identities the JD (U)-BJP combine will need to be extra careful in the elections to retain the state,” said another senior BJP functionary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitish Kumar BJP JDU RJD congress Bihar elections Bihar polls Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp