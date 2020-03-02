BSP seeks open debate on Delhi violence in Parliament

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday sought an open debate on the recent Delhi violence in Parliament and said like the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, it has shaken the country.

At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured in communal violence in areas in northeast Delhi.

"Like the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the recent violence in Delhi has shaken the entire country. It would be better, if Parliament today adjourn all business, and hold an open debate and answer the questions of the public. But, not doing this is unfortunate (lekin, aisaa nahi karnaa dukhad)," she said in a tweet in Hindi.