Congress says government not allowing debate in Parliament on Delhi riots; alleges assault on Dalit woman MP

The opposition party said it will continue to protest in Parliament over the communal violence in Delhi as it is its duty to uncover the 'conspiracy' behind the riots.

Published: 02nd March 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 07:27 PM

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday accused the government of not allowing a debate in Parliament on the issue of communal violence in Delhi, while also alleging that one of its Dalit MPs was assaulted by a BJP lawmaker.

The opposition party said it will continue to protest in Parliament over the communal violence in Delhi as it is its duty to uncover the "conspiracy" behind the riots.

BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in Lok Sabha on Monday as opposition parties vehemently protested over the issue of violence in Delhi and demanded resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to reporters after Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day, Congress' leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the party demanded that the violence in Delhi should be discussed in the Lok Sabha as it was a very important issue and the world was talking about it.

The party demanded that there should be a debate on the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah participating as all Indians want it to happen, Chowdhury said.

"The government should put forward its views on it.

We were trying to make this request, but the government did not allow us to do so and kept making one excuse after another," he said.

"What is surprising is that when Delhi was burning, the ruling party thought that 'Vivaad Se Vishwas' Bill should be brought.

Without asking us, the bill started being discussed," the Congress leader alleged.

Chowdhury said "democracy was torn to shreds" as the Opposition party was not allowed to air its views.

"The sad part is that a Dalit MP of our party from Kerala was assaulted by ruling party MP.

She also started crying and said 'if this happens inside the House to Dalits what will happen outside'," he said.

"Our protest wll continue. It is our duty to uncover who makes hate speeches, who indulge in killings and what is the conspiracy behind the violence," Chowdhury said.

Congress MP Ramya Haridas on Monday lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that she was assaulted by BJP MP Jaskaur Meena inside the Lower House of Parliament and sought immediate action over the matter.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged that for three days riots continued unabated, but Union ministers did not make any statement and did not visit the riot-affected areas.

"Because of that police also did not act," he said.

"The central government wanted that those who are dying, let them die and those who are being burnt alive, let it happen.

Hate speeches were given by leaders of the ruling party which meant that the central government was behind the riots," he alleged.

All business in Parliament should be adjourned to discuss the issue of Delhi violence, Azad said.

Comments

