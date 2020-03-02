Home Nation

Digvijay Singh charges BJP of luring Congress MLAs to destabilise Madhya Pradesh government

Digvijay Singh said that offers were given to 10 Congress MLAs, saying the MLAs informed him whenever offers were made to them.

Published: 02nd March 2020 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP alleging that its leaders, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra, were trying to lure the Congress party Legislators in Madhya Pradesh to destabilise the state government.

He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of offering Rs 25 to 35 crore to Congress MLA's and that the saffron party was giving Rs five crore in advance and the remaining amounts in parts.

Accusing the BJP of looting Madhya Pradesh during its reign for 15 years, Singh said the party is not ready to sit in the opposition and that is why it has been adopting such ill methods.

"I want to warn the BJP that it is not Karnataka. Not a single Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh is for sale," Singh said, while interacting with the media inside Parliament premises.

"I want to say that on one side the BJP government is giving free hand to the Income Tax, ED and CBI to conduct raids against the Congress governments, and on the other side it is distributing money to purchase the Congress MLAs."

Singh said he was openly saying this with the facts.

"I have never made any allegations. Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra both had a dispute over who will become the Chief Minister. But, now it has been decided that one would be Chief Minister and the other Deputy Chief Minister. To fulfill their dreams, both together have been approaching the MLAs. This is not going to be tolerated," Singh alleged.

The Congress leader said that all this will be put in front of the public.

"This is what I would say that get out of your antics and sit in opposition for five years. We will see when we come on the field again during the next elections."

Singh said that such offers were given to 10 Congress MLAs, saying the MLAs informed him whenever offers were made to them.

Speaking on Citizenship Amendment Act, Singh said that the amendment was certainly not required. "The right to grant citizenship is with the Central government. This law has been brought to divide Hindus and Muslims. And, the Home Minister himself has linked NPR (National Population Register) and the NRC (National Register of Citizens). This has created a situation of mistrust among the people."

The leader said that the question list linked to the NPR, which had 10 points in 2010 has been increased to 14 points. "NPR is being added to NRC. In such a situation, all those Chief Ministers, who have accepted it, should follow Nitish Kumar (Bihar Chief Minister) as he supports the 10 point format."

While talking about the Delhi riots, Singh said that strict action should be taken against those responsible for it, irrespective of religion. He also hit out at the Delhi Police over its failure in curbing the violence, which left over 40 dead and more than 200 injured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh government MP government Digvijay Singh Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp