Digvijay Singh charges BJP of luring Congress MLAs to destabilise Madhya Pradesh government

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP alleging that its leaders, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra, were trying to lure the Congress party Legislators in Madhya Pradesh to destabilise the state government.

He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of offering Rs 25 to 35 crore to Congress MLA's and that the saffron party was giving Rs five crore in advance and the remaining amounts in parts.

Accusing the BJP of looting Madhya Pradesh during its reign for 15 years, Singh said the party is not ready to sit in the opposition and that is why it has been adopting such ill methods.

"I want to warn the BJP that it is not Karnataka. Not a single Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh is for sale," Singh said, while interacting with the media inside Parliament premises.

"I want to say that on one side the BJP government is giving free hand to the Income Tax, ED and CBI to conduct raids against the Congress governments, and on the other side it is distributing money to purchase the Congress MLAs."

Singh said he was openly saying this with the facts.

"I have never made any allegations. Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra both had a dispute over who will become the Chief Minister. But, now it has been decided that one would be Chief Minister and the other Deputy Chief Minister. To fulfill their dreams, both together have been approaching the MLAs. This is not going to be tolerated," Singh alleged.

The Congress leader said that all this will be put in front of the public.

"This is what I would say that get out of your antics and sit in opposition for five years. We will see when we come on the field again during the next elections."

Singh said that such offers were given to 10 Congress MLAs, saying the MLAs informed him whenever offers were made to them.

Speaking on Citizenship Amendment Act, Singh said that the amendment was certainly not required. "The right to grant citizenship is with the Central government. This law has been brought to divide Hindus and Muslims. And, the Home Minister himself has linked NPR (National Population Register) and the NRC (National Register of Citizens). This has created a situation of mistrust among the people."

The leader said that the question list linked to the NPR, which had 10 points in 2010 has been increased to 14 points. "NPR is being added to NRC. In such a situation, all those Chief Ministers, who have accepted it, should follow Nitish Kumar (Bihar Chief Minister) as he supports the 10 point format."

While talking about the Delhi riots, Singh said that strict action should be taken against those responsible for it, irrespective of religion. He also hit out at the Delhi Police over its failure in curbing the violence, which left over 40 dead and more than 200 injured.