Home Nation

Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility

The first crucial stage, the ascent, is when the rocket cuts off from from the umbilical tower that stands next to it before launch.

Published: 02nd March 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The safety of India’s first astronauts — Gaganauts — who will be on the country’s first-ever manned space flight, rests on the experiments being conducted at the 61-year-old wind tunnel facility at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here.

The facility is conducting experiments in aerodynamics for India’s first manned space mission ‘Gaganyaan’, and the scientists are checking if the model will behave as per plan during the mission with astronauts in it.

These ‘mission development experimental studies’ will help understand the aerodynamic configuration of all regimes of flight (from launch to landing), and will alert designers if any external design changes are to be made before the prototype launch.

To ensure mission safety, scientists at the Open-Circuit Wind Tunnel facility at IISc, established in 1959, are holding the simulation and experimental studies on the scaled-down flight model.

V Surendranath, Principal Research Scientist, Aerodynamics, IISc, told The New Indian Express that each phase in the Gaganyaan mission will be tested separately to its maximum safety limit and the operational capability (of the rocket) will be proven.

The first crucial stage, the ascent, is when the rocket cuts off from from the umbilical tower that stands next to it before launch.

The two structures must not crash into each other and hence their interaction is being understood through rigorous tests at the facility.

To study the next ‘cruising’ phase, which is when the rocket moves towards outer space, a six-component strain gauge is used on the model in the wind tunnel to provide aerodynamic force at various cruise angle conditions of the spacecraft.

The model is rotated at 45 degrees and tested for the force of the wind that will act on the body of the rocket.

The third stage is when the crew module (capsule where the astronauts live) is separated from the main rocket. The phase is evaluated particularly in terms of crew safety, according to the scientists.

And this is critical due to dangers of ‘tumbling motion’, where the module could bump against its parent. In an alternative scenario, a ‘negative axiom force’ can cause the crew module to get sucked back into the parent and crash, scientists said.

“Hence, we are trying to understand and evaluate the interactions between the mother and child (crew module),” they added.

Damp test

Toward the end of the mission, the crew module just drops back into gravity while descending to Earth, and at a certain speed, the parachute opens up.

During this phase, it is important that the module does not oscillate. Hence, the disturbance has to be dampened. It is also important that the parachute does not open up in a knotted manner.

The ‘parachute opening dynamics’ are tested at the facility to reach minimum impact, added the scientists, who are running the tests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Institute of Science Gaganyaan
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp