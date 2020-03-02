Home Nation

Indian student team second in Microsoft's Asia competition

Team Blume, together with fellow runners-up Tulibot from Indonesia and Zest from Singapore will receive $2,500 each for their projects.

Published: 02nd March 2020 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Microsoft

Microsoft (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A student team from India has emerged as the runners-up at Microsoft's annual "Imagine Cup Asia" regional finals for developing an Android app that allows patients to scan the RFID tag on prescription medication to ensure its authenticity and allergen-compatibility with the patient.

The Team Blume-India members are from the Vellore Institute of Technology in Tamil Nadu and the Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Bengaluru who met through college connections, Microsoft said in a statement.

Team Blume, together with fellow runners-up Tulibot from Indonesia and Zest from Singapore will receive $2,500 each for their projects.

This year's Imagine Cup Asia Finals was held via Microsoft Teams and saw the 10 finalists from seven countries virtually present their inventions to secure a place in the World Championships in May.

"We're glad to see student teams from across Asia showcase their unique solutions that have the potential to create lasting impact," said Jennifer Ritzinger, General Manager, Audience Evangelism, Microsoft.

The Team Blume-India includes VR Karthik, an Android Developer with a knack for blockchain development; Hemant Joshi, a backend programmer whose core skills are website and blockchain development; and Hemant H Kumar, an electronics enthusiast with a passion for UI/UX Design, Video Making, and Marketing.

The 10 finalist student teams - from Japan, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, India, China and Hong Kong - were selected from various rounds of the competition online or through in-person events.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Microsoft Microsoft Asia competition Imagine Cup Asia
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp