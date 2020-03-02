Jaipur diary: State police uniforms see changes

Rajesh Asnani By

Nadda’s new ties with Rajasthan

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda now has a special relationship with Rajasthan. His eldest son Girish got married in Pushkar on Tuesday. A boat left for Gulab Bagh Palace located near Pushkar on Tuesday evening. Later, Girish was seen riding on an elephant. A midnight ritual was held at Gulab Bagh Palace itself. Apart from Nadda and his wife Mallika, family and friends from all over the country were present at the occasion. Girish’s wedding was carried out in Himachali rituals. The wedding also saw senior BJP leaders such as former Rajasthan CM Vasundhra Raje and BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Later, the BJP chief and his family offered prayers at Brahma Ghat.

Police in new avatar

The Ashok Gehlot government has made changes to the police uniform for the first time. The new uniforms will have pockets to keep pen, mobile and diary. Hats and belts have also been changed. These changes will also apply to the uniforms of women policemen as well. The logo of the Rajasthan Police will be white in colour. For the policemen of Jaipur and Jodhpur Commissionerate, the Police Commissionerate’s logo will be placed above the name plate. All ceremonies except the ceremonial parade will have a belt web. Its colour will be brown for district police, black for traffic police, RAC, and Khaki for MBC battalion. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal informed the Assembly that a budget of `4.41 crore was allocated for 63 police stations for the construction of reception rooms.

MLA’s phone snatched

Bike snatchers have created havoc in Jaipur with even MLAs not safe from them. BJP MLA Balveer Singh Luthra’s mobile was snatched by two bikers when he was waiting for a taxi near CM residence on Wednesday night. Luthra narrated his ordeal in the Assembly. “I was waiting for taxi near Civil Lines railway crossing. I was just 70 metres from the chief minister’s residence. Suddenly two bike-borne men snatched my phone and sped away,” he said. “If an MLA is robbed in a VVIP area, then one can imagine how the commoners must be suffering.”

Publicity for local craft

Jaipur jewellery got its moment of glory during the recent visit of American President Donald Trump. The Jaipur art was at the fore during the official dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan when Melania Trump wore gold earrings from the Pink City. She wore 22 carat gold earrings bought from Amrapali Jewellers in Jaipur paired with her gown. Amrapali Jewellers creative director Tarun Arora said the earrings were handmade. “Melania’s team had bought the jewellery. At the time, we did not know who the owner was but soon her picture went viral. This will give encouragement to Jaipur artiste and will help spread the demand of our jewellery,” he said.

