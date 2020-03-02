Netizens pay homage to Sarojini Naidu on her death anniversary

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Twitterati on Monday paid rich tributes to Sarojini Naidu who is popularly known as "Nightingale of India" on her 70th death anniversary.

Taking to his Twitter handle Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy wrote, "Remembering the 'Nightingale of India' Smt. Sarojini Naidu, on her death anniversary. A great orator, poet, freedom fighter, she inspired scores of motivated individuals in fighting the tyranny of the imperialists."

Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre wrote, "Humble tributes to the 'Nightingale of India' Smt. #SarojiniNaidu Ji on her death anniversary. Her significant role in India's freedom struggle will continue to inspire many across the world."

"Humble Tribute to the freedom fighter, poet, writer, and first woman to become governor in 1947 #sarojininaidu on her death anniversary. The woman who dedicated her life fighting for India," tweeted Union Minister of State of Railways Suresh Angadi.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "My humble tributes to prominent freedom fighter, poet, writer, thinker & first woman governor of India #SarojiniNaidu ji on her death anniversary. Her indomitable spirit, courage and her struggle for upliftment of women would always be an inspiration."

A user wrote, "Humble Tribute to the freedom fighter, poet, writer, and first woman to become governor in 1947 #SarojiniNaidu on her death anniversary. The woman who dedicated her life to fighting for a better India."

Another wrote, "Remembering #NightingaleOfIndia Smt. #SarojiniNaidu on her death anniversary. A strong proponent of civil rights & women's emancipation, her contributions in India's freedom struggle remain an inspiration."

A post read, "Nightingale of India #SarojiniNaidu actively participated in the freedom movement & was a part of the #RoundTableSummit held in 1931. In 1942, she was arrested along with #MahatmaGandhi for her involvement in the #QuitIndiaMovement & was jailed for 2 yrs. Tributes on SmrutiDin."

Sarojini Naidu was the first woman to become the Governor of an Indian state in 1947. She was also awarded with the Kaisar-i-Hind Medal for her work during the plague epidemic in India in 1929. She died on 2 March, 1949 due to cardiac arrest at the Government House in Lucknow.