Home Nation

Netizens pay homage to Sarojini Naidu on her death anniversary

Twitterati paid rich tributes to Sarojini Naidu who is popularly known as 'Nightingale of India' on her 70th death anniversary.

Published: 02nd March 2020 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

'Nightingale of India' Sarojini Naidu

'Nightingale of India' Sarojini Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Twitterati on Monday paid rich tributes to Sarojini Naidu who is popularly known as "Nightingale of India" on her 70th death anniversary.

Taking to his Twitter handle Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy wrote, "Remembering the 'Nightingale of India' Smt. Sarojini Naidu, on her death anniversary. A great orator, poet, freedom fighter, she inspired scores of motivated individuals in fighting the tyranny of the imperialists."

Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre wrote, "Humble tributes to the 'Nightingale of India' Smt. #SarojiniNaidu Ji on her death anniversary. Her significant role in India's freedom struggle will continue to inspire many across the world."

"Humble Tribute to the freedom fighter, poet, writer, and first woman to become governor in 1947 #sarojininaidu on her death anniversary. The woman who dedicated her life fighting for India," tweeted Union Minister of State of Railways Suresh Angadi.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "My humble tributes to prominent freedom fighter, poet, writer, thinker & first woman governor of India #SarojiniNaidu ji on her death anniversary. Her indomitable spirit, courage and her struggle for upliftment of women would always be an inspiration."

A user wrote, "Humble Tribute to the freedom fighter, poet, writer, and first woman to become governor in 1947 #SarojiniNaidu on her death anniversary. The woman who dedicated her life to fighting for a better India."

Another wrote, "Remembering #NightingaleOfIndia Smt. #SarojiniNaidu on her death anniversary. A strong proponent of civil rights & women's emancipation, her contributions in India's freedom struggle remain an inspiration."

A post read, "Nightingale of India #SarojiniNaidu actively participated in the freedom movement & was a part of the #RoundTableSummit held in 1931. In 1942, she was arrested along with #MahatmaGandhi for her involvement in the #QuitIndiaMovement & was jailed for 2 yrs. Tributes on SmrutiDin."

Sarojini Naidu was the first woman to become the Governor of an Indian state in 1947. She was also awarded with the Kaisar-i-Hind Medal for her work during the plague epidemic in India in 1929. She died on 2 March, 1949 due to cardiac arrest at the Government House in Lucknow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarojini Naidu Nightingale of India
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp