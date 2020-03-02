Home Nation

Nexus of Bihar police and criminals busted in dramatic rescue mission, 7 held

Seven persons including four police personnel were arrested in connection to the nexus.

Published: 02nd March 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

gunshot, shooting,

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A nexus of criminals and police was unearthed on Sunday in Bihar's Vaishali district. Seven persons including four police personnel were arrested. 

On February 29, a woman, identified as Khushboo Kumari from Lalganj lodged a complaint with the Hajipur Sadar PS stating that her husband Shiv Punjan was kidnapped by some criminals and a call of a ransom of Rs 1,00,000 was made to her.

She disclosed the names of two criminals as Monu Kumar and Anil.

Vaishali SP Dr Gaurav Mangla, who himself took the command to crack this case, proceeded with some technical leads.

"Soon after the incident was reported, another report of a jawan of Panther -mobile team being attacked and robbed of his service revolver by some unknown criminals came in to the police control room," he said.

The jawan was identified as Anil Kumar Manjhi, who cooked a story that his service pistol was also looted.

"When a team of police reached the spot and conducted an intensive search, a cellphone was recovered, which was of kidnapped Shiv Pujan. It raised the suspicion and when the injured cop was interrogated, he exposed the entire crime nexus", SP said, adding that the kidnapped person was recovered from the house of one of the arrested criminals -- Santu Kumar.

He said that cops namely Anil Kumar Manjhi, Anil Kumar Pandey, Himanshu Raj and one home guard jawan Munnu Kumar were identified and arrested besides criminals Sujeet Kumar alias Santu, Niraj Kumar and Amit Kumar.

"The police team has recovered a 9mm pistol, one motorcycle, 7 cartridges, 11 mobiles including the cellphone of the victim," said SP, adding that arrested cops were in glove with arrested criminals in committing the crime.

The citizens of Hajipur and many senior cops in police headquarters appreciated the action taken to bust such nexus between criminals and cops.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Police criminal nexus Bihar police
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp