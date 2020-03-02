Nexus of Bihar police and criminals busted in dramatic rescue mission, 7 held

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A nexus of criminals and police was unearthed on Sunday in Bihar's Vaishali district. Seven persons including four police personnel were arrested.

On February 29, a woman, identified as Khushboo Kumari from Lalganj lodged a complaint with the Hajipur Sadar PS stating that her husband Shiv Punjan was kidnapped by some criminals and a call of a ransom of Rs 1,00,000 was made to her.

She disclosed the names of two criminals as Monu Kumar and Anil.

Vaishali SP Dr Gaurav Mangla, who himself took the command to crack this case, proceeded with some technical leads.

"Soon after the incident was reported, another report of a jawan of Panther -mobile team being attacked and robbed of his service revolver by some unknown criminals came in to the police control room," he said.

The jawan was identified as Anil Kumar Manjhi, who cooked a story that his service pistol was also looted.

"When a team of police reached the spot and conducted an intensive search, a cellphone was recovered, which was of kidnapped Shiv Pujan. It raised the suspicion and when the injured cop was interrogated, he exposed the entire crime nexus", SP said, adding that the kidnapped person was recovered from the house of one of the arrested criminals -- Santu Kumar.

He said that cops namely Anil Kumar Manjhi, Anil Kumar Pandey, Himanshu Raj and one home guard jawan Munnu Kumar were identified and arrested besides criminals Sujeet Kumar alias Santu, Niraj Kumar and Amit Kumar.

"The police team has recovered a 9mm pistol, one motorcycle, 7 cartridges, 11 mobiles including the cellphone of the victim," said SP, adding that arrested cops were in glove with arrested criminals in committing the crime.

The citizens of Hajipur and many senior cops in police headquarters appreciated the action taken to bust such nexus between criminals and cops.

