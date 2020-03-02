Home Nation

Punjab government faces flak over unemployment

The Punjab government has some major work to do as far as filling vacancies in the government jobs are concerned.

Published: 02nd March 2020 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had introduced Ghar Ghar Rozgar | FILE

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government has some major work to do as far as filling vacancies in the government jobs are concerned. Till now the government has been able to give only 57,905 government jobs in last three year. And now the decision to reduce retirement age from 60 to 58 years has only increased its woes as around 20,000 employees will retire in the coming six months of these 5,600 will retire on March 31.

The employees who already on extension will be retired in two phases. Those above 59 years will retire on March 31 and those who will turn 58 year will retire on September 30 thus around 20,000 employees will retire. In the first phase on March 31, 5,600 employees will retire of these 1,800 in education department, 10 Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officers, 77 Punjab Police Service (PPS) all these officers are working on extension.  “Government has hardly have any time to get their retirement files cleared in such short period, as for the police officers their clearance has to be taken from intelligence wing also. It takes six months to get the files of employees prepared who have to retire but due to paucity of time now a special cell is being created who will deal with retirement cases,’’ said an official.

“Thus as a one time expenditure the state government will have to incur `3,500 crore in retiring these employees,’’ said Principal Secretary Finance, Punjab Anirudh Tewari.  Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said, “With this move, we will be able to provide employment to four times the number of people who retire and will get more talented pool of young people from all streams of education law, IT and so forth.’’At present 3.50 lakh government employees are working in the state departments and the attrition rate is 5 to 9 per cent. It is learnt that more than 1.50 lakh vacancies are lying vacant in different government departments, the officials who are presently working have additional charges.

It was in 2012 during the SAD-BJP government that it was decided to give extension in service from 58 to 59 year and then again for another year till 60 years and all the employees were eligible under it. But in 2017 when Congress government came to power, it decided to scrap this extension but it could not implement it for three years due to cash crunch. The state government started a scheme ‘ghar ghar rozgaar’ (jobs for all) but has now been facing flak for failing to provide jobs. 

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had come out with data to prove his claim on employment generation. As per the official data available with the government the number of jobs generated from April 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019 was 57,905 and 3,96,775 under private placement another 7,61,289 facilitated by his government in the self-employment category. He said that it was in addition to the 20,21,568 households given employment under the MGNREGA scheme, which translated into a whopping 648.26 lakh mandays. His government, said Amarinder was committed to ensuring jobs for all the eligible youth in the state, and to taking its flagship ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ scheme to its successful culmination. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp