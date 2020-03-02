Home Nation

Punjab Police nabs seven wanted criminals after 1,500 km chase

DGP Dinkar Gupta said the gangster trio were arrested from Sojat in Rajasthan's Pali district after a tip-off of the local police.

Published: 02nd March 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police have arrested seven accused, including three most wanted gangsters, in a spate of heinous crimes after an over two-month long, 1,500-km chase spread over four states, the state police chief said on Monday.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said the gangster trio were arrested from Sojat in Rajasthan's Pali district after a tip-off of the local police.

The trio -- Harman Bhullar, Balraj Singh and Harwinder Sandhu, members of a gang led by US-based Pavittar Singh -- had been changing their locations and creating various fake identities while being on the run across Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The gang was involved in cases of extortion, attempt to murder, murder, rioting, etc, he said. While Bhullar was allegedly involved in eight criminal cases, Balraj Singh was wanted in 10 and Sandhu in three cases.

Coming close on the heels of the arrest of another noted gangster Buddha from Armenia, these arrests showed a large number of gangsters-criminals had moved out of Punjab, the DGP added.

The chase of criminals, which started from Amritsar on January 28, culminated on March 1 as a result of the perfect inter-state coordination and cooperation of the four states, he said.

Finally, after one of the longest chases covering a distance of over 1,500 km, they were arrested with the help of Rajasthan Police.

The breakthrough regarding their movement came when Ranbir Singh was admitted to the PGI in Chandigarh on February 23 after having accidentally shooting himself with a country-made weapon. The subsequent investigations led to revelation of the weapon being provided by Bhullar and his associates through Harry Bajwa of Chandigarh.

Bajwa, who provided a house to the accused in Chandigarh where they stayed two months, has also been arrested.

The arrest of the three criminals further led to arrest of two of their associates -- Gurpreet Singh and Gurwinder Singh -- from Uttarakhand from Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab Punjab crime Punjab Police
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp