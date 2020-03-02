Home Nation

Ram Lalla idol likely to be shifted to temporary fibre abode in Ayodhya on March 25 

Meanwhile, as per highly placed sources, the meeting of the board of trustees of Shree Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust, proposed to take place in Ayodhya on March 3 and 4, has been deferred.

Published: 02nd March 2020 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

The statue of Ram Lalla at the disputed site in Ayodhya

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: If all goes as per plan, the idol of Ram Lalla, currently placed in a makeshift temple at his birthplace on the Ram Janmbhoomi premises, will be shifted to his new temporary abode on March 25, when the auspicious days of Chaitra Navratra commence. The new location is bulletproof and made up of fibre.

Meanwhile, as per highly placed sources, the meeting of the board of trustees of Shree Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust, proposed to take place in Ayodhya on March 3 and 4, has been deferred. It is now expected to be convened in New Delhi after Holi.

Earlier, sharing the information about the shifting of the idol of Lord Ram, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) vice president and Shree Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said that after shifting the idol to the new temporary set-up, devotees would have to walk only half a kilometre to have darshan of Lord Ram. Darshan in the new temple would be available from a distance of 26 feet whereas earlier in the makeshift temple, devotees used to get a glimpse of the idol from a distance of 52 feet.

This information was shared by Champat Rai on the conclusion of three-day Ramayan conclave in Ayodhya on Sunday.

The new temporary abode of Lord Ram is in the final stages of completion. The temple trust has given 15 days to the district administration to make all arrangements for shifting the idol.

Rai said that as the devotees were allowed only to have a glimpse of the idol for a few seconds, the distance between the devotees and the deity was reduced.

The VHP leader also claimed that in order to give strength and sustainability to the temple, Ram Darbar     -- red sandstone from Rajasthan -- would be used to construct the temple instead of concrete and iron. He also claimed that a meeting of the board of trustees was convened by temple construction committee chairman and retired IAS officer Nripendra Mishra on Saturday in the temple town. The meeting was attended by former chairman of National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Arun Mittal and engineers of Larsen and Toubro.

Mishra also visited the Ram Janmabhoomi premises with the team to take stock of the situation of land and other aspects related to temple construction.

At the meeting, the district administration gave a PowerPoint presentation over the security of the idol in the new fibre temple till the temple construction is completed.

Meanwhile, a consensus is being built over bringing water from all the sacred rivers and oceans from across the country to perform the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ahead of proceeding with the construction of the proposed Ram temple.

Moreover, other preparations, including the testing of the soil 50 ft below the sanctum sanctorum to assess its strength, are also on. Discussions are also taking place over playing the ‘Ram Dhun’ all through the construction of the temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

It was also proposed at the meeting that during the ‘bhoomi pujan’, saints and common people should be given representation. Representative stones from each state would be brought to Ayodhya to be used in the bhoomi pujan for the proposed temple.

It was also discussed that during temple construction, Ram Katha, discourses and life and times of Lord Ram would be depicted in the stage shows at a secure spot on the premises of Ram Janmabhoomi. The Board of Trustees was also of the opinion that arrangements should be made to relay the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony across the country.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Lalla Ram temple Ayodhya temple
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp