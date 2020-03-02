UNESCO team to visit Indore on Rangpanchami

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Indore, the cleanest city of India has now embarked on a novel initiative of getting its historically famous colourful tradition Rangpanchami Gair included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The Indore district has prepared a detailed proposal which will be submitted within a few days to the Sangeet Natak Akademi, which acts as the nodal centre in India for coordinating India’s nominations for listing on the coveted UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) list.

“It’s a detailed proposal/nomination, which comprises aspects like historical background of Rangpanchami Gair, interviews associated with the colourful tradition since decades as well as all other related facets of the unique tradition which draws countless people from across the world to Indore annually for being part of colorful spectacle,” District Collector Lokesh Jatav said.

“As the nodal agency for coordinating all Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) nominations from India, the Sangeet Natak Akademi will curate the entire proposal/nomination and process it further before the deadline of submitting it to UNESCO ends on March 31, 2020,” added Jatav. The results will only be known by November 2021, when the UN’s cultural body will finally decide on which proposals world over ultimately make it to the coveted list.

Intangible Cultural Heritage nominations

Vedic Chanting, tradition of Ramlila, Kutiyattam Sanksrit Theatre (all inscribed in 2008), Ramman religious festival and ritual theatre from Garhwal Himalayas (2009), Kerala’s ritual theatre and dance dram Mudiyettu, Kalbelia folk dance and songs of Rajasthan, Chhau Dance (2010), Sankirtana of Manipur (2013), Yoga and Navruz (2016) and the Kumbh Mela (2017) are a few to mention.