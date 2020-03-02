Home Nation

UNESCO team to visit Indore on Rangpanchami

which acts as the nodal centre in India for coordinating India’s nominations for listing on the coveted UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) list. 

Published: 02nd March 2020 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Indore, the cleanest city of India has now embarked on a novel initiative of getting its historically famous colourful tradition Rangpanchami Gair included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The Indore district has prepared a detailed proposal which will be submitted within a few days to the Sangeet Natak Akademi, which acts as the nodal centre in India for coordinating India’s nominations for listing on the coveted UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) list. 

“It’s a detailed proposal/nomination, which comprises aspects like historical background of Rangpanchami Gair, interviews associated with the colourful tradition since decades as well as all other related facets of the unique tradition which draws countless people from across the world to Indore annually for being part of colorful spectacle,” District Collector Lokesh Jatav said.

“As the nodal agency for coordinating all Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) nominations from India, the Sangeet Natak Akademi will curate the entire proposal/nomination and process it further before the deadline of submitting it to UNESCO ends on March 31, 2020,” added Jatav. The results will only be known by November 2021, when the UN’s cultural body will finally decide on which proposals world over ultimately make it to the coveted list.

Intangible Cultural Heritage nominations
Vedic Chanting, tradition of Ramlila, Kutiyattam Sanksrit Theatre (all inscribed in 2008), Ramman religious festival and ritual theatre from Garhwal Himalayas (2009), Kerala’s ritual theatre and dance dram Mudiyettu, Kalbelia folk dance and songs of Rajasthan, Chhau Dance (2010), Sankirtana of Manipur (2013), Yoga and Navruz (2016) and the Kumbh Mela (2017) are a few to mention.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp