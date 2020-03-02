Uttarakhand government to subsidise women safety device

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a move to boost the security of women, the Uttarakhand government has decided to subsidise a device which will enable women to send an alert in case of any emergency.

Manufactured by a Bengaluru-based IT company, the panic button costing Rs 3,000 will be provided by the government at about Rs 500 apiece.

“We have distributed these devices in January 2019 and got a good response. In one case, the police responded within 25 seconds for help. I hope this step will prove a milestone for women security in the state,” Women and Child Development minister Rekha Arya said.

Last year, 300 girls in six districts of Uttarakhand were given panic buttons on National Girl Child Day (January 24).

The Uttarakhand government had planned to distribute this gadget at Haridwar and Dehradun districts, but later another four districts were also brought under the distribution network in the hill state.

The device sends SOS messages to the police when pressed by its user. It can also alert women helpline and control room of state police within 30 seconds.

The button is connected to an Android mobile app in the cell phone of the person.

The device and mobile app form an integrated system which can store 10 phone numbers, including 181, woman helpline number and a number of the local police station and an email of the woman helpline.

The device comes handy as it can be worn anywhere as a bracelet, a necklace or can be carried in a keyring too.

The message tone of the message sent through the distressed user will have a unique tone so that the designated people and the police can apprehend an emergency and respond promptly to ensure safety and security of the female. The versatility of the device has turned out to be its USP as it can be worn easily.

Case made as crime against women up

As per a report of the National Crime Record Bureau released in October 2019, there has been a 22% rise in crime against women in Uttarakhand. Crime against women went up from 1,944 in 2017 to 1,588 in 2016.