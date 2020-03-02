Home Nation

Uttarakhand government to subsidise women safety device

Manufactured by a Bengaluru-based IT company, the panic button costing Rs 3,000 will be provided by the government at about Rs 500 apiece. 

Published: 02nd March 2020 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

iPhone, Mobile apps, s,art phone

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a move to boost the security of women, the Uttarakhand government has decided to subsidise a device which will enable women to send an alert in case of any emergency.  

Manufactured by a Bengaluru-based IT company, the panic button costing Rs 3,000 will be provided by the government at about Rs 500 apiece. 

“We have distributed these devices in January 2019 and got a good response. In one case, the police responded within 25 seconds for help. I hope this step will prove a milestone for women security in the state,” Women and Child Development minister Rekha Arya said. 

Last year, 300 girls in six districts of Uttarakhand were given panic buttons on National Girl Child Day (January 24).

The Uttarakhand government had planned to distribute this gadget at Haridwar and Dehradun districts, but later another four districts were also brought under the distribution network in the hill state. 

The device sends SOS messages to the police when pressed by its user. It can also alert women helpline and control room of state police within 30 seconds. 

The button is connected to an Android mobile app in the cell phone of the person. 

The device and mobile app form an integrated system which can store 10 phone numbers, including 181, woman helpline number and a number of the local police station and an email of the woman helpline.

The device comes handy as it can be worn anywhere as a bracelet, a necklace or can be carried in a keyring too. 

The message tone of the message sent through the distressed user will have a unique tone so that the designated people and the police can apprehend an emergency and respond promptly to ensure safety and security of the female. The versatility of the device has turned out to be its USP as it can be worn easily.

Case made as crime against women up 

As per a report of the National Crime Record Bureau released in October 2019, there has been a 22% rise in crime against women in Uttarakhand. Crime against women went up from 1,944 in 2017 to 1,588 in 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp