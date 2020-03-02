Home Nation

Was physically assaulted by BJP MP Jaskaur Meena: Congress' Ramya Haridas writes to LS Speaker

The Congress leader alleged that MP from Dausa Jaskaur Meena heckled the MP from Kerala Ramya Haridas.

Published: 02nd March 2020 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP from Kerala Ramya Haridas.

Congress MP from Kerala Ramya Haridas.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After the ruckus in the Lok Sabha over resignation demand from Home Minister Amit Shah on Delhi riots, Congress MP from Kerala Ramya Haridas has written to the Speaker alleging that she has been heckled by the BJP MPs.

Ramya Haridas wrote: "On 2nd March at 3 p.m. inside Lok Sabha I was assaulted by MP Jaskaur Meena, Is this repeatedly happening to me as I am Dalit and woman? I request you to take action against the said MP."

The Congress leader alleged that MP from Dausa Jaskaur Meena heckled the MP from Kerala Ramya Haridas.

When the House resumed at 3 p.m., Congress members yet again assembled with placards in the well of the House. Congress MP from Alathur, Kerala, Ramya Haridas proceeded towards the treasury benches from the well of the House. A few BJP women MPs blocked her way. Ramya Haridas alleged that she was hurt in the assault by the BJP members.

ALSO READ | Congress says government not allowing debate in Parliament on Delhi riots; alleges assault on Dalit woman MP

Even as Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took Ramya Haridas to the Speaker's chamber, the BJP women members also made their way to give their version of the incident.

At 3 p.m., ministers Smriti Irani and Ravi Shankar Prasad had to intervene and soothe ruffled feathers of the Congress and BJP members locked in a scuffle, even after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned proceedings on Monday afternoon.

Immediately after the House resumed at 2 p.m., Congress MPs led by Gaurav Gogoi held placards demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation. Opposition MPs were protesting over the Delhi violence that claimed 45 lives so far.

The Congress MPs continued protesting in the Lower House even as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began reading out the 'Vivaad se Vishwas Tak' Bill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramya Haridas Jaskaur Meena Congress Dalit
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp