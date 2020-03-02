Was physically assaulted by BJP MP Jaskaur Meena: Congress' Ramya Haridas writes to LS Speaker

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After the ruckus in the Lok Sabha over resignation demand from Home Minister Amit Shah on Delhi riots, Congress MP from Kerala Ramya Haridas has written to the Speaker alleging that she has been heckled by the BJP MPs.

Ramya Haridas wrote: "On 2nd March at 3 p.m. inside Lok Sabha I was assaulted by MP Jaskaur Meena, Is this repeatedly happening to me as I am Dalit and woman? I request you to take action against the said MP."

It is a matter of shame that Congress MP Ramya Haridas was physically assaulted inside the parliament by BJP MP Jaskaur Meena.



Sansad se sadak tak, BJP se Beti Bachao. pic.twitter.com/NLd5F04PJo — Congress (@INCIndia) March 2, 2020

The Congress leader alleged that MP from Dausa Jaskaur Meena heckled the MP from Kerala Ramya Haridas.

When the House resumed at 3 p.m., Congress members yet again assembled with placards in the well of the House. Congress MP from Alathur, Kerala, Ramya Haridas proceeded towards the treasury benches from the well of the House. A few BJP women MPs blocked her way. Ramya Haridas alleged that she was hurt in the assault by the BJP members.

Even as Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took Ramya Haridas to the Speaker's chamber, the BJP women members also made their way to give their version of the incident.

At 3 p.m., ministers Smriti Irani and Ravi Shankar Prasad had to intervene and soothe ruffled feathers of the Congress and BJP members locked in a scuffle, even after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned proceedings on Monday afternoon.

Immediately after the House resumed at 2 p.m., Congress MPs led by Gaurav Gogoi held placards demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation. Opposition MPs were protesting over the Delhi violence that claimed 45 lives so far.

The Congress MPs continued protesting in the Lower House even as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began reading out the 'Vivaad se Vishwas Tak' Bill.