Advisory issued against schools that lie about their CBSE affiliation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After several schools faked their affiliation with CBSE or advertised falsely, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory for parents against falling prey to these fraudulent schools.

The board said that it has been receiving several complaints from parents about schools that have been falsely advertising with the phrases: to be affiliated with the CBSE, CBSE pattern, likely to be affiliated with the CBSE and under the reigns of CBSE. Many schools, which use such tags, were found to be not associated with the board.

The board, through a statement on Monday, has warned parents to be wary of these advertisements. "It has come to the notice of the board that some of the non-affiliated schools, whose application is either under process, or rejected by the board, or have not applied for affiliation at all, are misleading parents by displaying various boards at schools, prominent locations and website," the advisory read.

According to Clause 14.2.2 of the Affiliation Bye-Laws of the CBSE, the board does not allow non-affiliated schools to present candidates to the public examination.

It is interesting to note that some schools, which may have an affiliation, run branches that are not affiliated with CBSE.

Also, they continue to charge students on par with CBSE standards. Last year, one such school was identified by the board at Irungattukottai near Sriperumbudur. The branch had run classes 1 to 8 and then transferred to the main school from class 9, in order to enrol them for public exams.

It had, however, fooled parents into believing that the branch was affiliated to CBSE.

The board has said that parents who wish to enrol their wards in CBSE affiliated schools may go through the website www.cbseaff.nic.in to check the affiliation status of schools. Similarly, they can also contact the regional directorate of the board for clarification, the board said.