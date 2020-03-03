AJSU to be BJP’s trump card for Jharkhand Rajya Sabha seats

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: As confusion over the status of JVM (P)’s merger with BJP still continues in the House, the ruling alliance is eyeing on both Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand.

According to party insiders, getting the support of another 27 MLAs for the second Rajya Sabha seat will not be a problem as most of the non-BJP parties and Independents have ensured support to them.

Moreover, candidature of former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi's membership is also under suspense after the two rebel JVM (P) MLAs-Pradeep Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey, after joining Congress claimed that they were official with JVM (P) and it is they who merged the party with Congress and not Marandi, who joined BJP in his individual capacity.

Speaker, in the light of the claims made by Yadav and Tirkey, has also kept the status of leader of Opposition on hold as he is seeking legal opinion.

If Marandi loses his membership and BJP fails to convince AJSU party, which snapped its ties with it ahead of 2019 polls, it will be difficult for BJP to get the support of 27 MLAs required for getting one Rajya Sabha seat.

“Yes, talks for fielding candidate for the second Rajya Sabha seat is on as it will not be difficult for us to get the support of 27 MLAs since most of the non-BJP parties, including are ready to support us,” said state working president Rajesh Thakur.