Civil aviation ministry, AAI hold meeting to review coronavirus situation

NEW DELHI: A day after two fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in India, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday conducted a meeting with all airports to review and guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.

"Shri Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, MoCA & Shri Arvind Singh, Chairman, AAI conducted a video conference with all the airports to review & guide the preparations to take effective steps for preventing the spread of COVID-19," the ministry stated in its tweet.

Airports and airlines have been advised to comply with the travel advisory issued for passengers by the Bureau of Immigration (BOI), it added.

The Union health ministry on Monday reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, one from Delhi and another from Hyderabad.

The government has stepped up its efforts to detect and check the infection which has killed 2,912 people in China.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said on Monday that all passengers coming from Italy and Iran would undergo thermal screening for novel coronavirus, hours after the government announced the two fresh cases.

Passengers from 10 countries -- China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia -- are already being screened at Indian airports.