Home Nation

International Press Institute condemns attack on journalists during Delhi violence

The global network said it was a 'gross violation' of press freedom and safety of journalists.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Protesters during clashes between a group of anti and pro-CAA supporters at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi on Monday

Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

VIENNA: A global network of journalists on Tuesday condemned attack on mediapersons during the communal clashes in northwest Delhi last week, saying it was a "gross violation" of press freedom and safety of journalists.

Vienna-based International Press Institute (IPI), a network of editors, media executives and journalists for press freedom, urged the government to take immediate measures to protect the journalists and ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

In a statement, IPI Director of Advocacy Ravi R Prasad said the attacks on journalists during the communal violence last week was an "attempt to prevent the media from reporting about it, which is a gross violation of press freedom and safety of journalists."

A journalist with JK 24X7 News received a bullet injury while two reporters from NDTV were beaten and punched by rioters during the communal clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last week.

Many other journalists were heckled during the violence, that claimed 42 lives.

Nearly 1,300 people have been arrested or detained so far in connection with last week's communal violence in northeast Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi violence International Press Institute Journalists attacked
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp