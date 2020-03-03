Home Nation

J&K IAS officer had issued around 30,000 fake arms licences in span of two years

According to sources, the accused were taken to Srinagar for further investigations. It had taken permission from the J&K authorities before arresting this serving officer.

Published: 03rd March 2020 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

gunshot, shooting,

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The 2010 batch Jammu and Kashmir cadre IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan who was on Sunday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir arms licences case has allegedly issued around 30,000 fake arms licences in a span of two year. 

These licences were just not issued to residents of Kashmir but also issued to people living in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states by showing them as Kashmiris.  

According to sources, the accused were taken to Srinagar for further investigations. It had taken permission from the J&K authorities before arresting this serving officer.  

Sources in the apex agency claimed that Ranjan and retired bureaucrat Itrit Hussain Rafiqi were on Sunday called for joining the investigations by the CBI at it’s office where they were then arrested after questioning.

Then the CBI sleuths produced them before the duty magistrate in the local courts where they were sent to one-day police custody.

Advocate of CBI Narinder Singh reportedly told the court that Ranjan remained Deputy Commissioner of Kupwara in J&K for about two years and allegedly issued 30,000 arms licences.

Also on each license for one weapon were issued for three weapons. 

“Now the apex agency is in the process to find out that to which all people these licences were issued. It is suspected and alleged that most of these licences were issued to gangsters and militants so that they can move easily,’’ claimed an officer. 

Sources claim that besides Ranjan other officers of the state are also involved in the licences scam for which agency is conducting searches. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp