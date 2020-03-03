Home Nation

Keeping eye on 2021 Bengal elections, Shah to frequently visit state between April and October

“We highlighted our activities in details to explain how rigorously we worked to reach out the common people on the CAA.

Published: 03rd March 2020 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Union Home minister Amit Shah has told BJP functionaries in Bengal that he would visit the state at least once a month between April and October, and spend a week every month after the festive season to achieve the goal of overthrowing the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool government in 2021.

Senior BJP leaders said no national leader of the party has spent such a long span of time with the Bengal unit and the effort was enough to energise the party. Shah left Kolkata in the early hours on Monday.

According to BJP sources, after offering prayer at Kalighat temple, Shah returned to a city hotel to hold the meetings where BJP chief JP  Nadda and general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh were present.

Shah first held meeting with party MPs from Bengal, then with the presidents of 38 organisational districts and observers and MLAs.

The final meeting was with the seniormost leaders in Bengal, including general secretaries, past presidents and central observers.

ALSO READ | Congress, CPM students' wings 'purify' Kolkata's Shahid Minar ground where Shah held rally

“He (Shah) said that from April he would start coming to Bengal at least once a month and from October, the monthly visit would last for at least seven days,’’ said a senior BJP leader.

“He gave a patient hearing to all of us. He preferred to talk less and listen more. He said that he was aware of Bengal’s both political and law and order situation.’’ The leader said Shah assured the party’s Bengal unit that he was with them shoulder to shoulder.

“We highlighted our activities in details to explain how rigorously we worked to reach out the common people on the CAA. He made it clear that we would have to intensify pro-CAA campaign in pockets dominated by refugees and work hard in the civic election,’’ said the leader who attended one of the meetings.

Meanwhile, three people were arrested in the wee hours of Monday for allegedly shouting the ‘Desh ki gaddaron ko, goli maro’ slogan on way to Shah’s rally on Sunday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah BJP Bengal Polls Bengal Elections Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp