Railways dedicate a ward for coronavirus suspects

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid the growing scare over coronavirus, the Indian Railways has geared up to tackle the situation as it has dedicated a ward specially for clinically suspected cases at the Northern Railway Central Hospital in the national capital.

Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said that to counter the emerging threat of coronavirus, Northern Railway Central Hospital has geared up to tackle the situation.

"One dedicated ward for clinically suspected cases has been established at Northern Railway Central Hospital New Delhi with personnel protective disposable dress for both paramedics and patients," he said, adding that lecture on Do's and Don'ts by health educators along with railway doctors at railway colonies, club, health units and baraat ghars gathering shall be done.

He also said that the people will be educated about the symptoms of the coronavirus and if any one has the symptoms, he or she may immediately contact nearest health unit or hospital.

In a more worrying sign for India, six new suspected cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Tuesday.

With that, the total count of those affected by the deadly virus goes up to 8 in India.

On Monday, two cases of the coronavirus were reported - one from the national capital and the other from Telangana.

The Ministry in a statement said: "One positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in New Delhi, and one has been detected in Telangana."

Earlier in India, there were three positive COVID-19 cases reported from Kerala, but all were discharged from the hospital after they recovered from the disease.

More than 2,000 people have been screened at 21 international airports in India in order to contain the disease.The Centre has evacuated Indians as well as foreign nationals at least thrice from the COVID-19-affected China. Suspected persons were quarantined at the Chhawala and Manesar isolation camps arranged by the Army and the ITBP.

