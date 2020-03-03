Home Nation

Sikh student forced to remove turban during frisking at state board exam in Madhya Pradesh

The on-duty teachers forced the student to remove his turban after which he opposed the act and complained about it to the district authorities.

Published: 03rd March 2020 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Turban Bank, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Three state government teachers, including the centre supervisor and assistant supervisor have been removed from examination duty over allegedly forcing a Class XII Sikh student to remove his turban before appearing in the ongoing MP board examinations in Dhar district.

As part of the anti-cheating drive in the ongoing MP state board exams, the concerned student too was frisked while entering examination hall of Dhamnod government higher secondary school in Dhar district on Monday. The on-duty teachers forced the student to remove his turban after which he opposed the act and complained about it to the district authorities.

“While entering the examination hall, the staff there asked me to take off my turban. I resisted it and even complained in to authorities, but I was told that it was part of checking in the examination process as prescribed by the MP Board. It was not only humiliating for me, but owing to the stress generated by it, I couldn’t perform well in the concerned exam,” the student said in the complaint to district authorities in Dhar.

Subsequently, a probe was ordered in the matter. Since the on duty examination staff has been found to be primarily at fault, so three teachers, among them the concerned examination centre supervisor, assistant supervisor and another teacher have been removed from exam related duties, the district education department sources told The New Indian Express on Tuesday.

Offended by the incident, the Sikh community in Dhamnod town of Dhar district too have written to the district education top brass, demanding strictest possible for all those responsible for hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh student, the Dhamnod Sikh body head Jasbir Singh Hora said on Tuesday.

Importantly, concerned over the incident, Chief Minister Kamal Nath had directed the Dhar district administration to conduct a probe in the matter and take action against all those found guilty.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP linked the incident with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. “The shocking incident of a Sikh student being asked to remove his turban during checking at exam centre in Dhamnod area of Dhar district exposes that the enmity with Sikh community was not yet over, even though 36 years have passed away,” state BJP media convener Lokendra Parashar tweeted on Tuesday.

Importantly, the BJP has been repeatedly targeting the CM Kamal Nath by linking his name to the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MP state board exams turban Sikh student
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp