Uddhav government to review previous BJP regime's cow protection scheme

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government will be reviewing the earlier BJP dispensation’s project Govardhan Govansh Seva Kendra (GGSK) to decide on the continuity of the cow protection scheme. Animal and Husbandry minister Sunil Kedar said his department was asked to review the cow protection scheme.

“Fund spent on this scheme, its benefits and its overall impact (are under review). Once we get the comprehensive report, then we will take the decision on ending this scheme of the previous government,” said Kedar.

Sources in government said that this scheme was started to fund the RSS-affiliated organisations.

“The RSS is not at all interested in cow protection. Government money was used for other works. This is the misuse of the government fund that the minister wants to stop,” said a source.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungatiwar has opposed the move, saying that the decision of launching the scheme was taken in a Cabinet meeting where Shiv Sena ministers were also present.

“I am surprised whether CM Uddhav Thackeray supports this decision of his minister. We have to protect cows by providing all kind of facilities. Just that the cow protections shelters are affiliated to the RSS does not mean it should be shut down.”

Meanwhile, Kedar said that the previous BJP government had taken several controversial decisions which would be reviewed.

“This is not the BJP government. We are here to protect the right of all communities and parties, not any one organisation.”

The BJP led government had also appointed the cow vigilantes and given them identity cards for monitoring the beef “ban” imposed by the Maharashtra government.

The members were mostly drawn from Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Ram Sena, Hindu Sena, Shiv Sena, among others.

Not the first time

In February, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government stopped the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan — Fadnavis’ pet project aimed at solving water crisis in the drought-prone regions of Maharashtra