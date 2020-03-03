Uttarakhand government to soon start its own ‘Super 30’ batch

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government will soon start its own ‘Super 30’ batch on the lines of famous coaching center of Anand Kumar in Patna. Dhan Singh Rawat, higher education minister said, “Uttarakhand government will coach aspirants of civil services from underprivileged class who cannot afford exorbitant fee of private coaching institutions.” The admission will be based on entrance test and one batch will have only 30 aspirants added the minister.

The state government will run the batches in collaboration with a NGO. Anuj Bisht, an aspirant who is preparing for Indian Administrative Services exams said, “If the initiative is translated into a reality, it will support many who lack resources to prepare and appear in these competitive exams. I hope this becomes a reality soon.”

Officials from the education department said that the government is already running centres to provide coaching to underprivileged aspirants who want to crack medical, engineering and other tests.

In the year 2017, in Bageshwar district, the then district magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal among many of his noteworthy initiatives had arranged telecasting of coaching classes from Delhi free of cost of IIT-JEE, civil services and medical education aspirants.

Government officials from various departments were also roped in by him from the district to take class everyday morning 8-10 am.

According to the Rural Development and Migration Commission, set up by CM Trivendra Singh Rawat in 2017 which released its survey report in 2018 stated that 50% of the village residents left their homes in search of work, 15% for education and meagre 8% due to lack of medical facilities.