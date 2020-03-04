Home Nation

After three BJP workers, one more arrested over 'goli maro..' slogan during Amit Shah's Kolkata rally 

Prasanta Sarkar (50), a resident of Ghola of Sodepur in North 24 Parganas district, has been arrested late Tuesday night from his home, the officer said.

Published: 04th March 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Another suspected BJP supporter has been apprehended by the city police for allegedly raising the provocative slogan -- "desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro" (shoot the traitors)-- during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally here, the sixth arrest in the case, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Prasanta Sarkar (50), a resident of Ghola of Sodepur in North 24 Parganas district, has been arrested late Tuesday night from his home, the officer said.

"Sarkar was seen in the group of people who were raising the slogan on Sunday. We have arrested him last night. He will be produced before a court today," the IPS officer said.

Like the five other arrested "BJP supporters", Sarkar has been booked for promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, criminal intimidation, committing public mischief and common intention, he said.

ALSO READ: Three BJP workers arrested in Kolkata over 'Goli maaro...' slogans during Amit Shah's rally

The Kolkata police arrested Sandeep Sonkar and Sujit Barua in the past two days in connection with the matter after they were identified from a video footage.

Among the three arrested earlier, two -- Pankaj Prasad and Surendra Kumar Tewary -- have been sent to police custody for three days, while Dhruva Basu was granted bail by a city court on Monday on grounds of age and ill-health.

The state BJP leadership has been denying the involvement of any party worker in the incident and termed it as the "handiwork of the TMC (Trinamool Congress)".

The men shouted the slogan while they were passing the Maidan Market in downtown Esplanade en route to the rally venue at nearby Shahid Minar ground.

The Union home minister was on a day-long visit to the city on Sunday.

There has been a controversy over raising of such slogans during BJP rallies during Delhi assembly polls and protests in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) due to allegations that they provoke violence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Amit Shah BJP rally Amit Shah Kolkata rally Kolkata
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp