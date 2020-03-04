Home Nation

Assam lecturer arrested for derogatory posts against PM Modi, Delhi riots, gets bail

A Silchar court granted bail to Souradeep Sengupta on a surety of Rs 15,000 and on the condition that he would cooperate with the police and not leave town without the court's permission.

Delhi riots

Image for representation (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

SILCHAR: A Silchar court has granted bail to a guest lecturer at a local college, who was arrested for posting alleged derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and the BJP on Facebook in wake of the violence in Delhi.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Silchar, on Tuesday granted bail to Souradeep Sengupta on a surety of Rs 15,000 and on the condition that he would cooperate with the police, and not leave the town without the court's permission.

Sengupta, a guest lecturer in the Physics department at Gurucharan College, was arrested from his residence in the Itkhola area on Friday night after a case was lodged against him based on a complaint filed by a student, they said.

He was charged under sections of the IPC and IT Act for his alleged objectionable comments against the prime minister, the BJP, RSS and the Sanatan Dharma on Facebook.

Sengupta's family had said that he had deleted his social media post and also issued an apology for his comments.

After his education till the secondary level in Silchar, Sengupta did his BSc from Presidency College in Kolkata.

He did his post-graduation from Delhi University and is currently doing PhD, his family said.

Assam lecturer arrest Souradeep Sengupta PM Modi Delhi riots Delhi violence
